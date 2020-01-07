I am gaining confidence with white and red ball: Saini

Indore, Jan 7 (IANS) Navdeep Saini, who starred with the ball in India's facile seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 international here on Tuesday, said that he is gaining in confidence with both the white and red ball amid growing calls for his inclusion in the Test squad.

Saini bowled with searing pace on Tuesday and troubled the Lankan batsmen to return superb figures of 2/18 in four overs as India restricted Sri Lanka to 142/9 after choosing to field first.

The batters then did the job with ease as India won with 15 balls to spare, scoring 144/3 in 17.3 overs.

"I am gaining confidence with both white ball and red ball," Saini (27) said at the post match presentation ceremony after being adjudged Man of the Match. "When I made my T20I debut, I wanted to bowl fast, but now I know the importance of the slower deliveries," he added. "I practiced well and was confident. It's important to be confident and it's also important to use the variations. I was more happy to take a wicket with the yorker (Danushka Gunathilaka)," he said on the match. Saini has so far played eight T20Is and one ODI for India. dm/arm