I am not done yet, says Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): After suffering from back stress fracture during a recent match in England, Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff has said he will put his best efforts to revamp his career.

"I know in myself that I'll do whatever it takes to get back. I'm not exactly sure what that is at this stage. But once I do, I'll put all my eggs in that basket and make sure I'm doing everything I can to get right," cricket.com.au quoted Behrendorff as saying.



"When I hurt it over in England, that thought certainly crossed my mind," he said.

"Do I actually want to do this? Do I want to keep going? Is it worth it, all the pain you go through your body or through rehab? And the thing I kept coming back to was: I'm not done yet," he added.

The left-handed bowler has a degree in sports science. However, he wants to continue playing cricket. He has featured in 11 ODIs and 7T20Is for Australia. (ANI)

