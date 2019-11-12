I could have made it to the podium: Gill

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill expressed his disappointment as the Rally of Australia was cancelled, owing to the bushfires around New South Wales.

"WRC organisers announced the cancellation of the Rally due to the serious fire that continue to affect Northern NSW. It is very unfortunate that this lovely country is going through something like this. I hope that the fire is doused soon and normalcy is restored. My thoughts are with the families who have been impacted by this," the WRC2 driver and three-time APRC champion Gaurav said.

"Personally, I feel sad that the Rally could not take place. I was feeling confident and the car was looking good too and I thought I could make the podium, especially as I had a good run last year," Gill added. The Arjuna Awardee, supported by JK Tyre, is now looking forward to the rest of the season in India. "I will be back for the INRC soon and I will try to reassert my supremacy," Gill added. Going by his last year's performance and the field, Gill stood a very good chance of making the podium. He could have become the first Indian to achieve this feat. dm/bg