I don't go looking for them, records are looking for me: Ronaldo on 700th goal

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me, said Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his career's 700th goal.

"Records come naturally - I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying.



Ronaldo touched the 700-goal mark during Portuguese's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Ukraine on Monday. By doing so, he became the only sixth player in history to do so.

After achieving the feat, Ronaldo thanked his team-mates and coaches.

"Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am," he said.

The Juventus forward also said that he does not know how many records he has to his name.

"How many records do I have? I don't know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark," he said.

However, the Portuguese faced a 1-2 defeat against Ukraine and Ronaldo expressed his disappointment over the defeat.

"I am disappointed that we didn't win, but proud of the team," Ronaldo said. (ANI)

