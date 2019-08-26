I f*****g love Test match cricket: Ben Stokes

Australia would have retained the Ashes had they won it and it would have been the first time since 2001 that they sealed victory in a series in England. Stokes however switched gears with Jack Leach holding up the other end and pulled off a remarkable win for England.

Stokes after the match was all praise for Leach. The spinner, who had scored 92 against Ireland as a nightwatchman last month, scored just one run off the 76 that was put on between him and Stokes for the last wicket. Stokes first asked series sponsor Specsavers to offer the bespectacled Leach free glasses for life. "Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life (sic.)" tweeted Stokes.

He then tweeted: "I f*****g(don't care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love englandcricket #ashes @jackleach1991 is a legend (sic.)" The fourth Test gets underway in Manchester from September 4.