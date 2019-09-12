I had a special connection with Arun Jaitley: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): I had a special connection with late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who encouraged and motivated me like anything after my father passed away, said India skipper Virat Kohli here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of renaming Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium and unveiling of the stand named after him, Kohli said: "It is more special. It is happening at the same time as the stadium being named after Arun Jaitley Ji."



"I know Jaitley Ji as a person who came to my house and encouraged me when my father passed away. He also motivated me. So, I had a special connection with him. He was a very good person. So, it is a proud moment that both the things happened at the same time," he said.

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the entire Indian team were present on the occasion.

Kohli thanked everyone. "I never thought that I will be honoured at a big stage like this. Thank you so much Rajat Sir and Amit Shah ji for doing the honours. Also, my team with whom I spend most of my time, a special group of people .... It is a very proud moment for me and my whole family." (ANI)

