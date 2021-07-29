I just tried to maintain my focus: Atanu after memorable win against Jin Hyek

Tokyo: India's No. 1 men's recurve archer Atanu Das has stated that he just tried to maintain his focus in a nerve-wracking shoot-off against South Korea's Oh Jin Hyek as he cruised into the third round of men's individual event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday.

"It was a tense moment. I've faced shoot-offs before. I knew he was shooting first, and if he would shoot a nine, I could win it," World Archery quoted Atanu as a saying. "I just tried to maintain my focus. It was a tense moment, a win-or-lose situation. So I just went for the win."



"We're giving our best, so let's see what happens," he added.

Aiming first in the shoot-off, Jinhyek shot a 9 to which Atanu replied with a brilliant 10 and sealed the match. With this win, Atanu has cruised into the 1/8 eliminations round where he will face the silver medallist of London 2012 -- Japan's Takaharu Furukawa. Notably, Oh Jin Hyek was the gold medalist in the same Olympics.

"I could feel a strong wind over my body and I struggled to aim. It was quite a difficult match for me. I don't think I was very good. I am not sad. I am okay. I did all I can do," Korean legend Hyek said after the match.