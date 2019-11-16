  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. I knew it would happen: Lukaku on facing racism at Inter Milan

I knew it would happen: Lukaku on facing racism at Inter Milan

Last Updated: Sat, Nov 16, 2019 13:28 hrs

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): Belgium's Romelu Lukaku said he knew that he would have to deal with racial abuse after joining Inter Milan.
Lukaku joined the Serie A club from Manchester United this year.
"I knew that sooner or later it would happen," Goal.com quoted Lukaku as saying.
"I was ready for it, because before coming here I spoke with some friends who played in Serie A and they warned me about it," he added.


The 26-year-old was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd during his club's 2-1 win over Cagliari in September.
Lukaku then urged UEFA to act against racism.
"At Cagliari it was a difficult moment. Serie A and UEFA had to do more. UEFA must act. We can promote a 'No To Racism' campaign, but if we do nothing to counter this phenomenon, it makes no sense," he said.
Belgium will take on Russia in the UEFA EURO qualifier today. (ANI)


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports