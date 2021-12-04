I know from now on the expectations will only go up: Kumble to Ajaz (Ld)

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel registered his name in history books as he became just the third bowler to pick up 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket. Patel achieved the feat by taking all ten wickets while conceding 119 runs in India's first innings score for 325 in the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

As the world started to congratulate Patel for his achievement, former India captain Anil Kumble, one of the three cricketers to achieve the rare feat, welcomed him to the exclusive club. In a video message shared by Star Sports on Twitter, Kumble said, "Ajaz, congratulations. Welcome to the club. A fantastic effort to get all 10. Very special indeed. To achieve this on day 1 and day 2 of a Test match. I know from now on the expectations will only go up and I am sure every time you go out there people will expect you to get 10-fer."

"But enjoy the day, enjoy the occasion and welcome to the club. Congratulations once again and it was superb to watch your slow left-arm orthodox. Fantastic achievement mate and congratulations," concluded the former India head coach.

Former England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first player in cricketing history to achieve the feat way back in 1956 when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against Australia at Manchester. Kumble himself reached the landmark against Pakistan at New Delhi in 1999 before Mumbai-born Patel joined the duo on Saturday.

At the end of day two's play, India skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid and right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj were seen coming towards the New Zealand dressing room lobby and congratulated the 33-year-old for his incredible feat.

Coming to the match, India are 69/0 at stumps on day two with Mayank Agarwal (38 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29 not out), opening in place of an injured Shubman Gill, at the crease. The hosts lead by 332 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 62 in 28.1 overs.

