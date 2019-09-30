I know Hazard will succeed at Real Madrid, says Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not worried about Eden Hazard's performance as he is certain that the 28-year-old will succeed in the club.

"I'm not going to give him some advice on how to play. He knows we want more from him and we know the player he is, we have to be calm. I'm not worried at all, I know he will succeed here. We have to be calm with the players who have just arrived," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.



Hazard has not yet delivered an amazing performance for Real Madrid since joining the club from Chelsea back in June this year.

However, to back Hazard, Zidane even cited his own example.

"The same thing happened to me, yes, but that's why I'm very calm. I knew it would work with time. It was worse when I arrived in Italy because it took me three months [to settle] there," he said.

"The same with Hazard, I know he is going to succeed here and he is going to get settled. It has nothing to do with his physical condition. I would like [immediate improvement] for the team and for him, but we're calm," Zidane added. (ANI)

