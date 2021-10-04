I know my best in Test cricket is yet to come: Rohit Sharma

Abu Dhabi, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian opener Rohit Sharma felt that his best in Test cricket is yet to come after having a stunning tour of England, which he described as 'good' for himself. Sharma was the highest run-scorer for India in the Tests against England with 368 runs in eight innings at an average of 52.57, including a hundred and two half-centuries. Sharma's 127 in the second innings of the fourth Test at the Oval was his first Test hundred in overseas conditions.

"England tour was a good one for me, based on where I was standing in Test cricket before that. But I wouldn't say this was my best. I know my best in Test cricket is yet to come. I utilised the time, 15-20 days after the World Test Championship final in Southampton. I understood those small little adjustments and technique required when playing in England. I am really happy with how I batted on that tour. I will now look to take that confidence forward and build on that success in Test cricket," Sharma said during a virtual press conference organised by Adidas on Monday for the launch of its campaign.

The 34-year-old believes that the series is over for him and admitted there is no clarity on the fifth Test in Manchester, which was cancelled due to concerns of COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

"It was a great tour, personally for me and for the team. I don't know what has happened with the last Test match, whether we will play it as a one-off Test or the series will be decided as it is. We don't have any clarity on that yet. But in my eyes, we have won the series 2-1. That's how I would like to look at it."

Sharma is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, where they are placed at seventh place in the points table. After the completion of the tournament, Sharma will be back to international duties with the men's T20 World Cup with India opening their Super 12 campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

