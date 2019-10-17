I know they have quality: Mauricio Pochettino backs Tottenham players

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is expecting a quiet January transfer window as he said that his players have "quality" and have "the potential to turn the situation around".

"I believe in the players we have, I believe in the players that are at Tottenham today. I respect all opinions and I know they'll be people that are going to say 'we need to change' or 'we need to do something in or out' but if it's my decision, I'm going to stick with my players because I know they have the quality," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.



"It's only to unlock some situations that is going on in their mind but we have great quality to be fighting for the things that we expect to fight for," he added.

Tottenham suffered a 2-7 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Champions League on October 2 and in the Premier League, they are placed in the ninth position.

However, Pochettino still backed his players saying that they have the potential to win games.

"I trust 200 per cent in them [the players] and I believe they have the capacity and the potential to win games and turn this type of situation. We have the confidence that we have the quality and it's only time to put all the things clear," Pochettino said.

Tottenham will now compete against Watford in Premier League on October 19. (ANI)

