I-League: Churchill face TRAU in top of the table clash

Churchill have won three and drawn one in their first four matches of the season and a win against TRAU on Friday could help them extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points. Conversely, a win can help TRAU come within a point of Churchill.

Kalyani (West Bengal), Jan 28 (IANS) Churchill Brothers will aim to extend their four-point lead at the top of the I-league table when they face second-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday.

TRAU has been a revelation this season in the I-League. The Manipur-based club built mostly around young Indian talent is still undefeated in the league and have propelled themselves to second place after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chennai City FC in their last match.

"With the potential we have in our squad, I am not surprised to see us second in the league. But, the important thing now is to maintain our rhythm and hold our position. Our aim is to finish top six first in the league and then think of other things," said TRAU head coach Nandakumar Singh.

"All I can say is that we are focused on the next match against Churchill. We will try to do our best to get three points. Perhaps it is too early to dub us as title contenders and we aim to take one match at a time."

Meanwhile, Churchill coach Fernando Santiago Varela is looking to keep the momentum going. "It is very important to keep winning and keep the momentum alive. However, each game is different and TRAU have a different style of playing football," he said.

"They (TRAU) have a very good coach and very good individual players like (Komron) Tursunov and (Joseph) Olaleye. We will have to be on our toes and will have to pay attention. We would like to impose our gameplay and hopefully get a positive result that would extend our lead further," he added.

--IANS

rkm/