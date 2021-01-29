I-League: Gokulam Kerala look to get past Real Kashmir hurdle

Kalyani (West Bengal), Jan 29 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala will be looking to build on their 4-1 win in their last match when they face Real Kashmir in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Real Kashmir, however, are breathing down their neck in fifth place. They were held to a 1-1 draw in their last match against Sudeva Delhi.

"We could have had a lot more points but we are happy with where we are as we still have a game in hand. It is a long way to go till the end of the season but we are ready and looking forward," said head coach David Robertson.

"Against Sudeva Delhi FC we did enough to win the game, and against Gokulam we will have to focus and be on our toes. They are a strong opponent and they will test us to our limits," he added. "In this league, anyone can beat anyone on their day and we have to make sure that we do not drop points."

Gokulam coach Vincenzo Annese termed their next match a "litmus test".

"We have improved a lot over the course of the season but now we have a litmus test in Real Kashmir FC. The match against them will be a tough challenge and it would also tell a lot about us as a team," said the Italian.

"It is tough to score a lot of goals in India and although we played well against NEROCA, we can still improve our attacking phase. We have a lot of potential and I want to harness it to its fullest," he said.

