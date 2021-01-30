I-League: High flying Churchill Brothers held to 1-1 draw by TRAU

Clayvin Zuniga's 18th-minute header was cancelled by Bidyashagar Singh's 23rd-minute striker, in a match where the Red Machines were forced to make as many as three substitutions due to injuries. With this draw, TRAU remained second in the I-League, still four points adrift of the Red Machines.In an end-to-end match that tested the tenacity of both the teams, it was Churchill Brothers that started the proceedings on an attacking note in an attempt to fluster their opponents and take an early lead.And they nearly succeeded in the 2nd minute when Clencio Pinto was found in the box by a Luka Majcen cross from the left flank. Pinto's attempt to tap the ball home, however, missed the delivery completely as it flashed in front of the goal and went out.Three minutes later, the leading goalscorer of the I-League, Clayvin Zuniga, had a sniff at goal when his header off a free-kick went inches over the bar.Attacking momentum finally reaped dividends for Churchill Brothers on the 18th minute. A well-worked corner kick taken by Clencio Pinto found Clayvin Zuniga in the box. Zuniga out-jumped his marker and thumped the ball home to give the Red Machines the lead.Despite Churchill's momentum going forward, their lead was short-lived, in the 23rd minute Bidyashagar Singh equalised proceedings when he found the net from a tight angle at the far post after a Komron Tursunov cross was misjudged by the Churchill goalkeeper, who despite coming off his lines, failed to catch it. The ball fell to Bidyashagar, who tapped home with ease.At half-time, there was nothing to separate the two teams as they went into the tunnel with the scores reading 1-1. TRAU came on spurred in the second half trying to take advantage of a weakened Churchill Brother's side.Komron Tursunov, on the 48th minute, trotted into the box after being found by a through ball, but just before the Tajik forward was able to shoot, the referee blew his whistle for offside.On the 74th minute, TRAU had a golden opportunity to surge ahead in the lead when a through ball found Mayowa inside the box. The forward, with only the goalkeeper to beat, and what looked like a sure goal, rattled the post with his effort as Churchill survived. Komron Tursunov's effort, shortly after, earned a heroic save by substitute goalkeeper Shilton Paul.Despite all these opportunities, the match came to a close with the scores level. At the end of the game, the full-time scoreline read 1-1 as both teams shared points. (ANI)