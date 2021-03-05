I-League: NEROCA begin quest for survival against Indian Arrows

Kalyani, March 5 (IANS) Tenth-placed North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA) will start their quest to survive the drop in this season of the I-League, with a tough test against the Indian Arrows at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Gift Raikhan's team, albeit showing signs of quick attacking football, has failed to make the most of their opportunities. With just one win in their last five matches, the Manipur-based club finds itself in a tough spot. NEROCA have just won twice in the I-League this season, including a 4-0 win over the Indian Arrows. However, they would have to bring their best game forward in the last stage of this season, if they are to survive the relegation battle.