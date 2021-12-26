I-League: NEROCA gear up to face new boys Sreenidi Deccan

Speaking about the upcoming season, coach Khogen Singh felt ready for the challenges ahead. "We have had a good preparation. The players have shown lots of confidence in the training sessions. I will be looking to use all my experience to develop the playing. We are looking forward to the season," he said.

Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) NEROCA FC is all set to face the new boys Sreenidi Deccan FC in their opening match of the Hero I-League 2021-22 campaign, at the Naihati stadium on Monday.

Meanwhile, the players are also ready to take the challenge as Mohamed Kdouh is also gearing up to give his best in the upcoming season."Our preparation was very good. Currently, we are not facing any pressure. We have discussed with the coach how to approach the games. We will make sure that we are on the right track."

"Sreenidi are a very good team. We have seen them play the IFA Shield. They have many young players and their coach is experienced. They are a competitive side. We will analyse them and we are looking to getting the three points from the match," coach Khogen Singh added.

On the other hand, Sreenidi head coach Fernando Varela is also confident with his squad. "We have had a very good preseason in Hyderabad. The chairman has shown me the vision of the club and I want to help the club reach its destination. We played the IFA Shield to figure out our level. Our players have character and personality. They will try their best to get all three points in the first match."

Sreenidi player Mayakkan feels that the team is focused on the job ahead. "We are playing the league for the first time. We are focused and confident in our ability. The players are looking forward to the season," he said.

