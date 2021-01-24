I-League: Punjab, Mohammedans play out drab 0-0 draw

Kalyani: RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC played out a drab 0-0 draw in the I-League on Sunday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. The match was largely a cagey affair towards the end of which both Punjab and Mohammedans seemed happy to settle for a draw.

Mohammedans had more of the ball in the first and had a chance to go ahead in the 18th minute when Ahmed Nigam got at the end of a cross from the left wing. The forward took a shot which was blocked by the Punjab defenders.