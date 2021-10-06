I-League Qualifiers: Upbeat Kenkre FC ready for Kerala United challenge

Bengaluru [India], October 6 (ANI): With an eye on securing a place in the first division, Kenkre FC will begin their campaign in the I-League Qualifiers against Kerala United FC on Tuesday in their Pool B clash here at the Bangalore Football Stadium.



From the city of dreams -- Mumbai, Kenkre FC will be keen on bagging the winning points from their first match in Pool B which consists of new comers Corbett FC, and the experienced ARA FC and Kerala United.

Speaking about the team's chances ahead of their game against Kerala United, Kenkre FC's experienced goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup said, "We have a set plan for every team and we have been preparing well on executing that plan to perfection. First game of the tournament is always important and we are ready to put up a competitive show against Kerala United."

He further highlighted that the mood in the team is upbeat and the players are rearing to go. "There is a positive environment in the team and we have a very good set of players. We had a good pre-season and the most important thing tomorrow will be to stay focused on bagging the three points," Tenzin emphasised.

Adding to Tenzin's views, Kenkre FC head coach Akhil Kothari said, "We had a short and unique approach to our preparations this time. The boys have worked really hard and the emphasis is on mental freshness to ensure progress in the competition from group stage to the knockouts."

Kerala United FC head coach Bino George, on the other hand, explained just why this tournament is so important for him and the team. "There is a lot of potential in Kerala and after Gokulam FC and Kerala Blasters, we still have a lot of players who are good to play in the top leagues in India. Doing well here will enable our players to make it to the next level. The vision is to have more players from Kerala represent the country," stated George.

On Tuesday, both teams will be vying to open the points table in their first Pool B match. (ANI)

