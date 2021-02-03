I-League: Real Kashmir face resilient Indian Arrows

Real Kashmir have been held to back-to-back draws in their last two matches. They drew 1-1 with Sudeva Delhi after which they were held to a goalless draw by Gokulam Kerala. The Arrows are yet to record a win this season, drawing one and losing four of the five matches they have played thus far.

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Real Kashmir will be looking for their second win of the season when they face developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League at the Mohun Bagan Ground on Thursday.

However, they have shown a tendency to keep coming back at their opponents regardless of the scoreline. "Arrows are a very difficult team to face because they keep going throughout the match. We expect nothing less than a tough game tomorrow," said Real Kashmir coach David Robertson.

"We have given few chances to the opponents to score in the season but we need to make the most of our chances in front of goal. We need to be more clinical and now we have to pick up points," he added.

Arrows are not prioritising results, as indicated by coach Venkatesh Shanmugam, and are instead looking to pose as big a challenge to their opponents as they can.

"We are a developmental side and we focus on the development of the team. We have been consistently improving during the season and there are still some areas where we have to do better," said Shanmugam.

"We are looking for a positive result tomorrow but we know that Real Kashmir are a tough side. They are very good physically and it will be a challenging game for us. However, our confidence is high and it will be a different story come tomorrow."

--IANS

rkm/bg