I-League: Real Kashmir take on unbeaten Churchill Bros

Fernando Varela's Churchill Brothers have been the team to beat thus far, winning six and drawing four matches to finish the first phase at the top of the table. Churchill have garnered 22 points from 10 matches, while Real Kashmir follow closely behind with 17 out of 10 on second. A win for either side could have long-term implications on the season of both the contingents.

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) Unbeaten Churchill Brothers face Real Kashmir in the first match of the second phase of the I-League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) stadium on Friday.

Although their previous meeting ended in a goalless stalemate, the form that Clayvin Zuniga and Luka Majcen of Churchill and Mason Robertson and Lukman Adefemi of Real Kashmir are in, it could be goals galore come Friday.

Churchill Brothers managed to thwart a late scare by Gokulam Kerala FC in their last match while trotting off to a comfortable win.

"We are aware of the counter-attacking threat that Real Kashmir poses," said Varela in the pre-match press conference. "We are well prepared and are looking forward to the fixture. We will be taking one game at a time and are not thinking about the future at this moment in time," he further said.

Real Kashmir had only themselves to blame for a 2-0 loss to 10-man Mohammedan SC in their last match. However, David Robertson's side will aim to recuperate and get back to winning ways against the Red Machines. And maybe they can pull off a miracle of their own by defeating the undefeated Churchill Brothers.

"It is going to be a tough game tomorrow. It is the first game of the second stage and we will love to start with a win. We were a little flat last time around and we just need to get back on track," said Robertson.

