I-League: Relegation-threatened NEROCA face Punjab

NEROCA's hopes of obtaining a top-six spot came to an end after their narrow defeat to Churchill Brothers. With Sudeva Delhi and Indian Arrows immune from relegation, NEROCA need to refocus priorities to avoid going down by getting as many points they can in the remaining games. And a positive result against Punjab will give them the necessary boost to survive in the I-League.

Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 28 (IANS) Fourth-placed RoundGlass Punjab will try to close the gap on the top when they take on North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) FC, a side looking to push themselves out of the relegation zone, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

"Each of the remaining games is very important for us. I am happy to see major development in the players. We are a young and inexperienced side. There were a lot of positives in the last two games against Kashmir and Churchill -- we tried our level best, but the results were not in our favour," said NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan.

RoundGlass Punjab were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir in their last match and fell down to fourth place with 15 points from nine matches. With Churchill taking on Gokulam Kerala, both of whom sit above them, Curtis Fleming's side have a good opportunity to cut the gap between them with a victory over a struggling NEROCA.

"It was hard during this long break for us, but the operation staff looked after us, especially the different food that we have had. I don't see this period as rest, but more like recovery. We trained every day during this break to keep ourselves sharp, focused on the next game and the players are raring to get back on the field," said Fleming.

