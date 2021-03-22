I-League set for yet another photo-finish

Round 5 of the second phase of the league gets underway on Thursday, March 25, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), where NEROCA FC and Chennai City FC face off against each other at 2 p.m., followed by matches between Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, and Real Kashmir FC and Mohammedan SC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, at 4.05 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The main attraction for Round 5, however, is on Saturday, March 27, with two matches kicking off simultaneously at 5 p.m. IST. Second-placed Churchill face fourth-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC at the VYBK, and table toppers Gokulam Kerala FC play TRAU FC in third place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. These are the two matches that will decide the fate of the 2020-21 title.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The I-League has stuck to its tradition of final day finishes with Gokulam Kerala, Churchill Brothers and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) all in with a chance to win the title on the final day.

However, with Gokulam, Churchill, and TRAU FC being locked on 26 points apiece at the top of the table, a number of permutations and combinations may come into effect to determine the champions.

It is a rather simple equation for Gokulam. The Kerala-based side need to win three points against TRAU, in order to secure their maiden I-League title. All three teams may be tied on points but Gokulam are currently top of the table because of their superior head to head record this season against TRAU and Churchill. Gokulam had beaten TRAU 3-1 in the first phase of the season and although they first lost to Churchill 2-3, they went on to win the second phase encounter between the two sides 3-0. It means that if they beat TRAU on Saturday, they will win the title even if Churchill beat RoundGlass Punjab. A draw would also be enough for Gokulam if Churchill suffer a loss against RoundGlass Punjab.

TRAU will win the league if they beat Gokulam on Saturday, regardless of what happens in Churchill's match. Both of TRAU's matches against Churchill are 1-1 draws which means that goal difference will be the factor that would separate the two teams in case they both end up with the same points on Saturday. TRAU currently have a goal difference of +11 while Churchill are on +4. It means that if Churchill are to beat TRAU to the title despite the latter winning against Gokulam, they should win their match against Punjab by at least a seven-goal margin.

While we go through all the permutations and combinations, one thing is quite clear -- anything less than a win, and TRAU's title efforts will fall flat.

