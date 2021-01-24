I-League: TRAU record 1st win of the season, beat Chennai 2-0

An own goal by Chennai defender Elvedin Skrijelj and a 69th minute goal from Bidyashaga Singh helped TRAU take three points in a match that they largely dominated.

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) After three back-to-back draws, a clinical performance by Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) helped the Manipur-based club grab their first win of the I-League season after defeating Chennai City FC 2-0 at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, on Sunday.

TRAU restricted Chennai largely in their own half thanks to to their high pressing style. In the fourth minute, a loose ball fell to Bidyashagar, who could have taken a touch and gone into the box, but the forward tried the spectacular, a volley from outside the box which went over the goal.

Chennai City made a first half substitution when coach Satyasagara opted to replace Hari Krishna for Vladimir Molerovic. It had little effect on TRAU's momentum. The best opportunity of the half fell to Bidyashagar in the 34th minute when he failed to find the net from inside the box, with only Chennai goalkeeper Kabir Toufik to beat. His shot ricocheted off Toufik and fell to TRAU's Shahbaz who hit the ball wide.

Chennai City could have taken the lead, much against the run of play, in the 43rd minute when midfielder Skrijelj's thumping header off a corner kick went inches over the bar. Despite all their possessions and chances, TRAU had little to show for as both teams went into the tunnel without a goal.

The breakthrough came four minutes into the second half for TRAU when forward Joseph Olaleye ran onto the right flank after spinning past his marker. The quick forward unleashed a venomous shot that rattled against the thigh of Skrijelj and went into the back of the net to hand TRAU the lead.

Later, In the 69th minute, a brilliant build-up play between Olaleye and Bidyashagar saw the latter clear onto goal. From close range, Bidyashagar slotted the ball into the left corner as TRAU doubled their lead.

Playing with a level head and composure, TRAU sat back and soaked up the pressure later in the match to seal a 2-0 win.

--IANS

rkm/rt