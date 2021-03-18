I-League: With international commitments coming up, Jamal and Komron bid adieu to clubs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): With the international window coming up, two of the biggest Asian exponents of the I-League -- Komron Tursunov of TRAU FC and Jamal Bhuyan of Mohammedan Sporting -- have said their goodbyes to their respective club, teammates and fans.



Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan is set to join his national side, which will play a Tri-National tournament against Nepal and the Kyrgyz Republic U-23 Team from March 23-29. Meanwhile, Komron Tursunov is set to join the Tajikistan team for their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F Qualifier against Mongolia on March 25.

Jamal Bhuyan, who was on national team duty in Qatar before the start of the I-League, in a statement, said, "It was not an easy start by any means for me. I had to be in isolation for almost one month if you count my time in both Qatar and in India. But I think once that phase got over, I started to relax a bit more, and regain my power. So overall, it has been a good comeback for me after that."

For TRAU forward Komron Tursunov, who had won the I-League title with Mohun Bagan last season, it was more a matter of proving the doubters wrong. "I became champions with Mohun Bagan last season, but nobody believed in TRAU's capability at the start of this campaign," Tursunov said. "But, we showed everyone that if you work hard enough, and do what your coach says, you will be a strong side."

Both Tursunov and Bhuyan played crucial roles in their respective final matches in the I-League, putting their teams in a much better position on the points table. While the Tajik international scored the only goal in TRAU's 1-0 victory over RoundGlass Punjab FC, the Bangladesh skipper walked out as the captain for Mohammedan SC, and provided two assists in a 4-1 victory over title contenders Churchill Brothers FC Goa.

TRAU forward Komron has played a crucial role for his side this season, amassing six goals -- one of which made the history books as being the fastest goal in the I-League. The Tajikistan international believes that Kolkata has now become a second home for him.

"I love this city, Kolkata. This is like my second home," beamed Komron. "I've had some very good memories here, winning the championship last season, and I hope my teammates can produce the results in the last two games and win another championship for me."

Although the 26-year-old said his goodbyes to his teammates, and to India for now, Komron kept the door open for a return in the future. "I've played my last game this season, and said my goodbyes to my teammates and to India for now. Maybe I could come back next season. We shall see," he signed off. (ANI)

