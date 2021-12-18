I like Virat Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot, says Sourav Ganguly

There have been talks on the T20I captaincy issues wherein Kohli had stated that he wasn't told by any of the BCCI officials to not step down as the T20I skipper.

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday spoke honestly regarding what he felt about Virat Kohli's attitude, saying he likes the Indian Test skipper's "attitude but he fights a lot".

However, Ganguly had earlier reckoned that he personally asked Kohli to not give up the role.

The cricketing fraternity was left all confused as skipper's statement contradicted what the BCCI chief had earlier stated.

According to a report in crictracker.com, Ganguly spoke on Kohli's attitude on Saturday. In an event in Gurgaon, he was asked which player's attitude he likes best.

Answering the question, he replied, "I like Virat Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot."

He was also asked how he deals with all the stress in life. Ganguly came up with a rather sarcastic answer to this and reckoned, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress."

