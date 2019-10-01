I love to entertain the fans & people who love Cristiano: Ronaldo

In fact, in an interview to SportBible, Ronaldo said that he still loves the game and the idea of entertaining his fans and age is just a number for the Portuguese star.

"I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn't matter the age, it's all about mentality. The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?" he said.

While many famous sportspersons have made successful business plans to help them rake in the moolah even post retirement, Ronaldo said he doesn't wish to emulate anyone in particular.

"I do not want to imitate anybody. You have to be yourself all the time, but you can always pick up small details and take something from good examples, not only in football but in other sports as well -- Formula 1, NBA, golf, UFC, whatever. "The best athletes have a similar work ethic. Even the CEOs of great companies are always motivated and they have to work hard to achieve good things," he pointed.