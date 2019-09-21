I'm not thinking about leaving Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not thinking about leaving the club and is only focusing on winning the upcoming game.

"If I read the press, it says I'm gone. I feel strong. I have learned to never back down and to keep working until the very last moment," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.



"I'm not thinking about leaving. I'm only thinking of winning tomorrow. The difficulties that they speak of on the outside are something we can't control," he added.

There have been speculations that Jose Mourinho could replace him. However, Zidane said it does not bother him.

"It doesn't bother me to hear about Mourinho. It is what it is. Here, you lose one game and you have to change everything," said Zidane.

Real Madrid will compete against Sevilla in La Liga on September 23. (ANI)

