I miss winning trophies, United need to win something: Pogba

Manchester [UK], April 18 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that he misses winning trophies and it is about time that his side manages to win something.



United has not won a major title since they prevailed in the 2017 Europa League final under Jose Mourinho. Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to see any kind of substantial success under his reign.

"Personally I miss it a lot and feel like I miss something. We have to win something. I just want to win something; I don't like to play and not win. I'm a bad loser, I will always be a bad loser, so every time I play, I want to win. Personally, we want it very bad. I think we are getting closer and closer; there is improvement I would say," Pogba told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com

"When I say improvement, this club has such big goals and objectives we want to achieve and that is to win and to have a trophy to hold. That is what we want and that will be the big step," he added.

Further talking about United's chances to win a title, Pogba said: "I'm happy, we're there, we're close. We're still in the Europa League, we still have something to play for."

"We have the league still, as long as Manchester City don't have the trophy we're going to keep working and playing. We still have a chance to win something this year so, why not," he added.

United is currently at the second place in the Premier League standings, 11 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. (ANI)

