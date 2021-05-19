I miss you mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me: Priya Punia

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): India women's cricketer Priya Punia lost her mother Saroj to COVID-19. And while the cricketer is set to join the Indian team for a two-week quarantine before leaving for the UK, she took to social media to share an emotional message.





Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Today I realised why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always. Some truth in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom. Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous. Wear mask, maintain social distancing, stay safe and stay strong."



The women's team will assemble with the men's team and then leave for the UK on June 2. India women and England will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.



Earlier, India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister due to Covid-19. Veda on Monday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah for extending support in these unprecedented times.



"Have been tough last month for me and family and I'd like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen," tweeted Veda. (ANI)

