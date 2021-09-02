I still get goosebumps when India play Pak: Sehwag

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Former India opener Virender Sehwag recalled his ODI debut against Pakistan in Mohali in 1999 when he received incessant abuses from the the opposition.

Sehwag had walked into bat at No. 7 and was dismissed for just one by speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

"I was around 20-21 years old then. When I went in to bat, the players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Yousuf and all other Pakistan team members, welcomed me by abusing a lot. I even didn't know some of the bad words they used," recalled Sehwag to RJ Raunak on his Youtube channel.