I still have aspirations to play white-ball cricket for Team India: Pujara

Pujara managed to take severe shots of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood's bowling. Pujara was one of the key players who helped Team India achieve the win against Australia. All these qualities make Pujara a terrific Test match cricketer. But the 33-year-old hasn't given up on ODI plans despite representing India in just five ODIs, not to mention that his last ODI appearance came on August 1, 2013.

"I still have aspirations to play white-ball cricket for Team India; there's no doubt about that," Pujara told Boria Majumdar on Sports Today's Youtube Channel. Meanwhile, he confessed that not being part of India's limited-overs sides and not featuring in IPL regularly left him short on match practice as India geared up for Australia tour."Yes, at the same time it becomes difficult when other guys are getting some match practice," he said referring to his colleagues' appearance in IPL 2020 in UAE.

"After the lockdown I didn't have any match practice before the Australia tour, so preparing for that big series became a little difficult. Otherwise if there was no COVID then there would have been some first-class games which I would have played. But because of the COVID lockdown there were not many FC games which I could play. I only played 1 game (warm-up match) before the Test series started so as a batter it was difficult to gain the rhythm, concentration. Early on it was difficult but as I started playing few more games, it took me a couple of Test matches to find the right way (to bat in Australia)," he added.

Pujara went on praise the bowling unit of Team Australia for keeping him on his toes. He was caught-behind five times out of the eight innings during the series.

"Credit also goes to the Australian team because they did a lot of homework on what I did on the last series there. It wasn't easy to break that gameplan, but after a couple of Test matches, I found my rhythm, concentration back, I trusted what I was doing, and I was able to score runs in the last two Tests," Pujara said.

