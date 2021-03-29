I wish this festival brings happiness, colour, health and prosperity: Rijiju extends Holi wishes

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday greeted countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings "happiness, colour, health and prosperity" in the lives of the people.



Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Happy Holi to all countrymen. On this auspicious festival, I wish to God that this Holi should provide happiness, colour, health and prosperity in the lives of all of you."

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

