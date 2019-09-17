I would swap the drama at Headingley for an Ashes win: Ben Stokes

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who played a match-winning knock in the third Ashes Test has said that he would happily swap that innings in Headingley with an overall Ashes win.

His remarks came after the conclusion of Ashes. The fifth match was won by England by 135 runs to level the series 2-2. However, Australia retained the urn as they had previously won the Ashes in 2017/18 season.

This is the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972."There have been some incredible highs and some moments that I can hardly believe happened, but they did. I will always be able to remember what it was like being out there in the middle when we won the World Cup or won at Headingley. But as good a day as that was, I would still swap that drama at Headingley for an overall Ashes win, though," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Stokes as saying.Stokes had played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley.The all-rounder also had a successful World Cup campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup.The 50-over and super over action had ended in a tie, but England was adjudged as the winner as they had score more boundaries in the match."All I wanted to do was have an impact in as many games as possible and help England win as many matches as possible this summer. Before England had played a game this summer we knew we had the World Cup and the Ashes ahead of us, and now we're stood here at the end as World Cup winners and with a drawn Ashes series. Obviously we'd like to have won it, but we haven't lost anything," Stokes said.Aussie batter Steve Smith was given Australia's Man of the Series award whereas Ben Stokes was handed England's Man of the Series award for their performance in Ashes.Smith had an exceptional series with the bat as he scored 774 runs, scoring the most number of runs in a series this century.On the other hand, Ben Stokes displayed an all-round performance, scoring 440 runs with the bat and taking eight wickets with the ball.The first Test of the series was won by Australia by 251 runs at Birmingham.The second match at Lord's finished as a draw and Stokes's heroics in the third Test at Headingley helped England level the series at 1-1.However, Australia came back strongly in the fourth Test as they won the match by 185 runs to retain the Ashes.England will next take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and two-match Test series. (ANI)