ICC appoints Hall as General Counsel & Company Secretary

Prior to that, he worked for The Football Association (The FA) for 11 years firstly as the Director of Governance overseeing all regulatory and governance matters and later as the Director of the Football Services Division. Here, he worked closely with the FA CEO on the National and Professional Game departments, Corporate Affairs, International Relations and Customer Insight and was acting as The FA's representative on IFAB, football's international law making body as well as being a Board director of the body overseeing match officials in the professional game.

Before joining The FA, Jonathan was General Counsel and Company Secretary at the Rugby Football Union (RFU), reporting to the CEO responsible for all game disciplinary matters, legal affairs -- both commercial and regulatory.

Prior to that he was Senior International Vice President, Legal Affairs for IMG on commercial legal matters across cricket, football, rugby, tennis, golf. He qualified with US firm Baker McKenzie after graduating as a lawyer from Cambridge University.

Commenting on the appointment, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said: "I am delighted to welcome a lawyer of Jonathan's calibre to the ICC to lead our legal division following a comprehensive global search. Jonathan brings extensive experience across a range of sports that will be of great value to the global cricket community."

Jonathan Hall said: "I am delighted to be joining the ICC at such an exciting time and I am looking forward to working with the ICC team and wider cricket family. Cricket is a personal passion of mine so it is a source of great pride to be able to combine it with my professional life and utilize my experience in a game I love."

Jonathan will take up the post of ICC General Counsel and Company Secretary in mid- September and will be based at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.