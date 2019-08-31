ICC appoints umpires for fouth and fifth Ashes Test

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday appointed Marais Erasmus, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and Kumar Dharmasena as the officiating umpires for the fourth and fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Dharmasena was originally appointed as the TV umpire for the 4th Test match but will now stand on-field with Erasmus in both the 4th and 5th Tests, with Ruchira Palliyaguruge officiating as the TV umpire in both matches.



In the Ashes series, both Australia and England have won one game each and series is levelled at 1-1.

England won the third Test by one wicket and will now face Australia in the fourth Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from September 4. (ANI)

