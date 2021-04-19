ICC bans Sri Lanka cricketer Lokuhettige for eight years

Dubai, April 19 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka ODI and T20 cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Monday banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after an International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the world cricket governing body's Anti-Corruption Code.

The 40-year-old all-rounder's ban is backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended after being found guilty of three offences following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT).

The ACT had found Lokuhettige in breach of articles relating to fixing the result and progress of a match, directly or indirectly soliciting or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the ICC's Code Article 2.1 and failing to disclose to the ACU details of corrupt approaches or invitations.

Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League and "these proceedings are ongoing".

ICC General Manager, Integrity Unit, Alex Marshall said, "Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code.

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

--IANS

akm/kh