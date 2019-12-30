ICC congratulates Queen's New Year awardees

Dubai, Dec 30 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Colin Graves, members of England's World Cup-winning squad and former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd after they were all named in the Queen's New Year Honours List.

Graves and England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan have both been honoured with CBEs (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), all-rounder Ben Stokes and coach Trevor Bayliss with OBEs (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), while Joe Root and Jos Buttler are in the list with MBEs (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, in a statement, said: "It's a matter of great pride for us that so many from the cricket family figure in this prestigious list. The England players named on the list will live long in the memories of cricket fans around the world for their role in the fantastic victory at the World Cup 2019." "Sir Clive has won the World Cup twice and is a true legend of the game whilst Colin has contributed so much to the sport in England and Wales over the years. Sincere congratulations to them all on such well-deserved accolades." The Queen's year-end honours are titles given to people from all walks of life in public recognition of their merit, service or bravery. aak/dpb