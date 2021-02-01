ICC issues RFP for sport presentation services for 2022 Women's WC

The World Cup will see 31 matches played across 31 days between March 4 and April 3, 2022 -- the first global women's cricket event to be played since the T20 World Cup in Australia back in March 2020. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai, Feb 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for sports presentation services for the Women's World Cup 2022, to be held across New Zealand next year.

The ICC requires a sport presentation services partner who will be responsible for producing and providing an innovative creative proposal, high-quality integrated program management, and implementation throughout the tournament, ICC stated in a media release.

This RFP is intended to attract responses from companies with extensive experience in providing similar services, and with the capability to deliver to a world-class standard. Following the RFP process, companies will be notified if their submission was successful.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between hosts New Zealand and a qualifier on March 4 at the Bay Oval.

Team India will open their campaign against a qualifier on March 6. The Indian eves will play seven matches in the group stage of which four are against New Zealand (March 10), England (March 16), Australia (March 19) and South Africa (March 27). The other three opponents are qualifiers which will be determined later.

