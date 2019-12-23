ICC ODI ranking: Shai Hope breaks into top ten

Dubai [UAE], Dec 23 (ANI): After a wonderful performance in the ODI series against India, West Indies batsman Shai Hope broke into the top ten of ICC Men's ODI player rankings.

Hope gained five places to reach the ninth position with 782 points.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 222 runs in the three-match ODI series including a century in the opening match in Chennai.



Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran also moved up in the batting rankings. Hetmyer moved six places to the 19th spot while Pooran jumped 35 places to 104th.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma continue to remain at the first and second spots, respectively.

Lokesh Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have made notable gains. Rahul's 185 runs in the series have lifted him 17 places to 71st place while Iyer's 130-run aggregate saw him move from 104th to 81st.

Carribean bowler Sheldon Cottrell moved 35 places to 30th spot in the bowlers ranking.

Jasprit Bumrah remained on the top spot with 785 points in the bowlers ranking. (ANI)

