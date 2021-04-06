ICC ODI Rankings: Shikha Pandey breaks into top 10 bowlers, Mandhana, Mithali retains respective spots

Dubai [UAE], April 6 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj and swashbuckling batter Smriti Mandhana retained their seventh and eighth spots respectively in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Tuesday.



Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami also retained her fifth place in the women's ODI player rankings while Shikha Pandey, who last played an ODI in November 2019 broke into the top ten bowlers. She is now ranked tenth in bowlers' ranking, two points below Indian spinner Poonam Yadav.

Last week, Australia's Alyssa Healy scored a blazing 65 against New Zealand Women in their record winning game that advanced her to a career-best of 753 points and equalled her career-best of third place, set in October 2019.

In the same game, her compatriot, all-rounder Ellyse Perry moved back above the 700-point barrier with her innings of 56 not out.

Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 53 from just 41 balls also took her into the world's top 30 batter's rankings for the first time. In the bowler's category for ODI, Megan Schutt's 4-32 enabled her to move above Marizanne Kapp into second place.

Tasmanian Nicola Carey who took 3-34 moved to a career-best 37th place in the ODI Women's bowler rankings. From New Zealand, Lauren Down's previous highest ODI score was just 15, but her innings of 90 for New Zealand lifted her up 55 places to rank 62.

Last week, India opening batter Shafali Verma's blistering 30-ball 60 in the final match of the home series against South Africa helped her garner 26 rating points and consolidate her position at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Shafali, who had regained the top position among batters last week, is now on 776 rating points and enjoys a 35-point lead over Australia's Beth Mooney. Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, with whom she was associated in a decisive 96-run stand, has gained one spot and is sixth after her unbeaten 48 off 28 deliveries. (ANI)

