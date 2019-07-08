ICC ODI Rankings: Virat and Bumrah remain on top

India skipper Virat Kohli retained the number one spot in batting and pacer Jasprit Bumrah topped the bowling charts in the latest ODI rankings revealed by ICC.

After scoring five half-centuries, Kohli amassed 442 runs at an average of 63.14 in the ongoing World Cup and gained one point to reach 891 points.

India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead at the top from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup, with Boult remaining in second place after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia, the first ever in ODI cricket at Lord's.

Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap in the ODI rankings after a stupendous run in the league stage of the tournament. Rohit has bridged the gap from 51 points to only six after becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in the single edition of the World Cup. His 885 points going into the semi-finals are a career-high. There have been other notable movements too, with Pakistan's Babar Azam going up to the third place, just behind his career-high second place achieved in June 2018, and Australia opener David Warner re-entering at number six after a highly successful group stage that saw him aggregate 638 runs, just nine less than Rohit. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at eighth place. Among bowlers, Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan remain in the top-10 despite their team losing all matches, while Australia's Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Amir have improved despite not coming into the tournament with many impressive performances. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England's Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach the second position. In the ICC ODI Team Rankings, England remain at the first position with 123 points but only ahead of India on decimal points, while New Zealand and Australia are similarly both on 112 with the former fractionally ahead and South Africa on fifth with 110 points.