ICC ODI Super League: Netherlands look to open account vs Ireland

Utrecht (The Netherlands), May 30 (IANS) The Netherlands are looking forward to opening their account in the ICC ODI Super League when they take on Ireland in the opening match here on June 2.

The other two ODIs will also be played in the Dutch city of Utrecht, on June 4 and 7.

The Netherlands have not opened their account as they are yet to play an ODI series under the Super League format, where 13 teams -- 12 full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Netherlands -- are competing on a home-and-away basis.