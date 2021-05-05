ICC Player of the Month: Babar Azam and Alyssa Healy among those nominated for April

Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, opener Fakhar Zaman and Nepal's Khushal Bhurtel are the men players nominated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for April's ICC Player of the Month Awards. In the women's category, Australia's Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt and New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek have been nominated.





In the month of April, Babar became the No.1 ranked batsman in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, ending India captain Virat Kohli's long reign at the top of the charts. His compatriot Fakhar Zaman also produced a stellar showing during the month, scoring two centuries in the ODI series victory over South Africa, including a magnificent 193 in the second match in Johannesburg.



Completing the men's shortlist, Nepal's Bhurtel was the leading run-scorer as his team won a tri-series also featuring the Netherlands and Malaysia. His significant contribution with the bat totalled 278 runs, including four half-centuries in five matches.



In the women's category, Australia's Alyssa Healy played three ODIs versus New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the leading run-scorer in Australia's series victory over New Zealand that extended their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs. Her teammate Megan Schutt became Australia's leading wicket-taker in the same series, taking seven wickets at an average of 13.14.



New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek played two ODIs against Australia, achieving career-best figures of six for 46 in the second match of the series, and followed this up with three more wickets in the final match, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 7.77.



The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).



This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, broadcasters, and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.



The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and retain a 90 per cent share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10 per cent share of the vote. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital channels. (ANI)

