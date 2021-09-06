ICC Player of the Month: Jasprit Bumrah, Joe Root, Shaheen Afridi nominated for August

The nominees for the monthly men's awards this time are India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Joe Root from England while Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham, Gaby Lewis and Eimer Richardson from Ireland feature in the women's shortlist.ICC Men's Player of the Month for August:Jaspreet Bumrah (India)Indian pacer Bumrah played three Tests against England as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series last month where he took nine wickets in the first Test and contributed brilliantly with the bat in his match-winning partnership of an unbeaten 89 with Mohammed Shami which kept the opposition waiting for a breakthrough and helped bring India victory in the second Test at the Lords.Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)Shaheen Afridi who played two Tests against the West Indies last month was exceptional with the ball in both the games and secured the best bowling figures by a Pakistan fast bowler since 2006. In the first game against the West Indies, Shaheen took eight wickets, before completing a ten-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-levelling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test. 21-year-old Shaheen also became the fourth youngest fast bowler from Pakistan to this feat which features his compatriots, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.Joe Root (England)England captain Joe Root also played three Tests against India last month where he scored centuries in each and reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Root's sublime form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against India has helped him reclaim the top spot for batters after nearly six years.ICC Women's Player of the Month for August:Nattaya Boochatham (Thailand)Vital contributions with both ball and bat in the series against Zimbabwe last month helped Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham achieve a career-best position across the ICC Women's T20I Player rankings for batters, bowlers, and all-rounders last month. Boochatham played a starring role in Thailand's 2-1 triumph over Zimbabwe, winning the Player of the Match award in both their wins.Gaby Lewis (Ireland)Gaby Lewis became the first Irish woman to score a century in T20I cricket as Ireland registered a 164-run win over Germany in the opening game of the Europe Qualifiers of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Lewis struck 11 fours and three sixes in a remarkable 60-ball unbeaten innings of 105.Eimear Richardson (Ireland)Eimear Richardson was the Player of the Tournament in Europe Qualifiers of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for her contributions with bat and ball. In the four T20Is she played against Germany, Scotland, France and Netherlands, Richardson took 7 wickets at an economy rate of 4.19 and scored a total of 76 runs.According to ICC, the three nominees for either category is shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame."The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital channels," ICC said in a statement. (ANI)