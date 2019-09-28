ICC posts funny tweet to announce rescheduling of Pak-SL ODI

On their official Twitter handle, the ICC asked the fans if they had ever heard of rain being so heavy that it washes out a game two days away.

"The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Karachi has been rescheduled from Sunday 29 September to Monday 30 September due to the rain which washed out the first ODI. Have you ever heard of rain so heavy it washes out a game two days away?!" ICC tweeted.

The second ODI, which was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, will now be held on Monday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The decision was taken mutually by both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in order to ensure the ground staff gets an additional day to ensure the playing conditions are better after the first match was washed out due to rain on Friday. Friday's match was set to be the first in over 10 years that Karachi would have hosted an ODI match.