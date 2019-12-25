ICC proposes, fans bat for MS Dhoni as captain of decade

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday asked fans to name their favourite captain of the decade and netizens patently picked MS Dhoni as their choice.

"Tell us who your favourite captain of the decade is," the cricket governing body tweeted.

The fans took Twitter by storm to back India's world cup-winning captain -- MS Dhoni.



A fan replied: "Favourite captain of the decade is MS Dhoni."

An ardent Dhoni fan called the wicket-keeper batsman the 'best ever Indian captain' to name Dhoni as his favourite captain of the decade.

"MS DHONI all the way...The best ever Indian captain and one of the best in world cricket...," the fan wrote.

Another fan opined that this decade belonged to Dhoni but in the coming decade, current India skipper Virat Kohli will surpass everyone.

"It's about the decade. I think Virat will surpass everyone in the next decade. This decade belonged to Thala Dhoni.....," the fans tweeted.

Also, Dhoni was named captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade on Tuesday. (ANI)

