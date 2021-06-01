ICC re-introduces Champions Trophy, adds teams to men's World Cups

Dubai, June 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday re-introduced men's Champions Trophy and expanded the number of competing teams in both the men's 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in the 2024-2031 cycle of events.

The 50-over World Cup will become a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, the ICC announced after its Board meeting.