ICC T20 WC: Batting unit wasn't good enough, admits Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah

Muscat [Oman], October 18 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mahmudullah admitted that the batting unit of his side is a concern after suffering six runs defeat against Scotland in Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.



In their first game of the tournament, Scotland scripted an outstanding comeback to put two points on board against Bangladesh. Scotland, who were 53/6 after 12 overs, fought back strongly to put up a challenging target of 141 for Bangladesh on the back of a 51-run stand between Chris Greaves and Mark Watt for the seventh wicket.

With the bat, Bangladesh were always behind the eight ball as Scotland bowled brilliantly to keep The Tigers at bay. In the end, the asking rate was too much for the lower-order batters as Scotland put two points on the board with a six-run win.

Mahmudullah after the match said: "I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit wasn't good enough tonight."

"(If Bangladesh were complacent when Scotland were 53/6) Don't think so, we were just one wicket away. Credit goes to their batters, they had a good finish. Yeah, when you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket," he added.

Scotland next face PNG on Tuesday, October 19, while Bangladesh take on co-hosts Oman in the second match of the same day. (ANI)

