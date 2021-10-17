ICC T20 WC: Oman deserved to win, admits PNG skipper Vala

Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Papua New Guinea (PNG) captain Assad Vala stated that Oman deserved to win after his side's dismal show in the opening match of Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.



Co-hosts Oman got celebrations underway with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea. Not much went PNG's way after they found themselves 0/2 inside the first two overs, with captain Assad Vala's fifty the only highlight for them on a difficult day.

"It wasn't a good start, and losing two wickets for no runs wasn't great. It was disappointing to collapse after the partnership and we couldn't pick up wickets either, so they deserved the win," Assad Vala said in the post-match presentation.

"160 was par and it would have given us a chance to win. The middle-order could have given us a good chance but we didn't do well, and they picked up crucial wickets at the time," he added.

Zeeshan Maqsood's men ticked all the boxes, with their bowling, catching and batting giving the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Maqsood himself took four wickets to help restrict the opposition to 129/9, before half-centuries for openers Jatinder Singh and Aaqib Ilyas eased them past the target in 13.4 overs. (ANI)

